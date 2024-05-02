Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Flowserve stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 153.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

