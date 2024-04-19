Analysts Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT at $81.25

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,203 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 388,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after purchasing an additional 99,110 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 61,439 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

