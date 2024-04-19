Perdoceo Education’s (PRDO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,500 shares of company stock worth $2,189,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

