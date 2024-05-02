Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of THRM opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gentherm by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

