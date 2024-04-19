Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

NSIT opened at $181.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.52. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $117.99 and a 1 year high of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

