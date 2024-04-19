Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,388,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 378,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.