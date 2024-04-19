Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $220.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.90.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $190.99 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $204.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.54. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

