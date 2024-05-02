Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %
KO opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
