Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Electric were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,488,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.24. 582,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.96. General Electric has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $158.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

