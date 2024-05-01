Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,764 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

