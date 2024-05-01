Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $271.42 and last traded at $265.23. Approximately 498,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,458,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average of $248.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,514 shares of company stock worth $95,369,397 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

