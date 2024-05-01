Savant Capital LLC Trims Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 234,864.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 65,762 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $138.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average is $89.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

