HF Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after buying an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.51. 1,505,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,718,249. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

