Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance
ARLP opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $24.30.
Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLP
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Resource Partners
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.