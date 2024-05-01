Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.
Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $24.30.
Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 61.27%.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
