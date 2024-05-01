SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 10%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 89,616,892 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 53,107,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,075,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 123,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

