Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Update

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group stock. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. MSD Partners L.P. owned 0.32% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.46. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

