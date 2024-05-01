Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentherm updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 13,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

