Court Place Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0 %
META traded up $9.84 on Thursday, hitting $504.01. 2,982,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,876,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.65 and its 200-day moving average is $396.70. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $531.49.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.15.
Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,585,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440,278 shares of company stock valued at $684,796,490 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.