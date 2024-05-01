Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-5.950 EPS.
Clorox Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of CLX traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.04. 2,506,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,504. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
