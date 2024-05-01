PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $14.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

