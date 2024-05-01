Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE PEG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $68.78. The stock had a trading volume of 669,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,648. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.
Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.
In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $511,814. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.
