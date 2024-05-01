Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,186.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

