Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,953 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $153.98. 35,400,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,419,047. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $248.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average of $148.23.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

