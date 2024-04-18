Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Decreased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,229,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,502,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 46.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,626,000 after buying an additional 359,168 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $41.25. 220,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,897. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

