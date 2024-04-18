Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,152 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 2.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $46.44. 608,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

