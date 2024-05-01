PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PAGS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 274,703 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.