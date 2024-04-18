NBW Capital LLC Sells 19,906 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Archrock worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $4,830,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of AROC stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 420,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,791. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

