NBW Capital LLC Sells 9,429 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream accounts for 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Antero Midstream worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,062. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

