Andina Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,018 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,992,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,711 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 527,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,234. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

