Andina Capital Management LLC Invests $935,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 554,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

