Andina Capital Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.