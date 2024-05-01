ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $231.09. 659,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.32.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

