NBW Capital LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 133,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,760,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 356,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 85,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.50 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.