NBW Capital LLC Sells 697 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of ATI worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ATI by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ATI by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ATI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 427,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

