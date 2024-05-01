Andina Capital Management LLC Takes $7.88 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 176,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 6.8% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Andina Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after buying an additional 1,393,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,524,000 after buying an additional 1,157,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,527,000 after buying an additional 946,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after buying an additional 426,833 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 429,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,339. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

