13,389 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,379,000 after buying an additional 211,108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 548,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,348,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. 1,060,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,692. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

