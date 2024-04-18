NBW Capital LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.93. 1,001,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.46. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

