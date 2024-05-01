Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Raises Dividend to $1.01 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $14.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE STZ opened at $253.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.31 and its 200-day moving average is $248.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $221.81 and a one year high of $274.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

