NBW Capital LLC Sells 8,098 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 1.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.63. 3,446,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

