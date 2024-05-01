LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.
LGI Homes Stock Down 0.1 %
LGI Homes stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.86. 113,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average of $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91.
In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,900.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
