LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

LGI Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

LGI Homes stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.86. 113,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average of $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,900.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LGIH

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.