Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Timken updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.300 EPS.

Timken Price Performance

TKR traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Timken

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.