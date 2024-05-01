Andina Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,503. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average is $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.