Andina Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 4.0% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IUSB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,639. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

