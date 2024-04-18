Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 3,250 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. 18,111,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,255,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

