Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises 2.1% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 701,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,526. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

