ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $15.61 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00128296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011301 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

