Peterson Wealth Services Takes $391,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.71. 116,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

