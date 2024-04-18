OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $434,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,780,000. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 572,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. 242,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,951. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

