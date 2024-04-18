Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.96. 32,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,351. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

